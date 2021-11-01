Lyndhurst Police Nab Newark Couple In Stop

Lyndhurst police nabbed a Newark couple for drugs and other offenses following a traffic stop.

Brake lights that weren’t working drew the attention of Officers Michael Clifford and Nicollette Villani to an older model Nissan Altima with an expired registration near the corner of Riverside Avenue and Jauncey Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

That wasn’t all, he said.

The driver, Raymond Dock, 30, didn’t have a license, the license plates on the Altima were bogus and the vehicle wasn’t insured, Auteri said.

A computer check also showed the Dock was wanted on an outstanding warrant and he was arrested, the lieutenant said.

The officers said they also smelled pot in the car.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified Arjanelli Velazquez, 21, also was arrested after the officers found her carrying 11 Ecstasy pills, two bags of marijuana and a grinder, Auteri said.

Both were released pending court hearings, Velazquez on drug-related charges and Dock with summonses for driving without an unregistered, uninsured vehicle without a license and with a bogus license plate.

Minutes earlier, Officer Michael Scalese stopped an unregistered Ford Econoline van on Ridge Road and arrested the driver, Michael Wojcik, 30, of Carlstadt after finding him carrying several bags of pot and paraphernalia, Auteri said..

He, too, was released pending a hearing on drug charges and traffic offenses.

