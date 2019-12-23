Lyndhurst PD: Union Township Man, 27, Choked Pregnant Woman

A Union Township man with a criminal history remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday after police said he choked a pregnant woman in Lyndhurst.

Quadree Manderville, 27, and the victim – who is nearly nine months pregnant -- were at a birthday party Sunday when they got into a dispute, borough police said.

Manderville choked her and threw her to the floor, after which she got her cellphone and dialed 911, they said.

The woman, who is due next week, was briefly hospitalized for an evaluation before being released, police said.

No one else was injured, they said.

Manderville is charged with aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

