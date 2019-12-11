Lyndhurst Man Tried To Steal Ambulance In Hoboken: Report

A Lyndhurst man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges after he jumped into an ambulance at a Hudson County hospital and tried to drive off, according to a published report.

Security called police because Nicholas Soto, 30, refused to leave the waiting room at Hoboken University Medical Center. Soto was waiting for treatment or for another patient, police told NJ.com.

Officers escorted Soto out of the building but he lingered near an ambulance, then jumped inside, locked the doors and attempted to put it into gear, police said.

Soto was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he tried to run off as he was being fingerprinted, police said. He was charged with burglary, theft, escape and resisting arrest.

