Lyndhurst Fugitive Sought, Fort Lee Woman Caught In DEA Takedown Of Cocaine Ring

Federal agents were searching for a Lyndhurst man who they said was part of a ring that conspired to ship nearly a dozen pounds of cocaine for sale in New Jersey and New York.

Daniel Estrella, 28, of Lyndhurst, remained at large following the arrests of Victoria Irizarry, 30, of Fort Lee, and Cohen “Power” Easton, 46, of Paterson, as well as Marisol Vargas, 34, of Rowland Heights, CA, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Friday.

All four were charged in a new complaint stemming from an ongoing investigation, Carpenito said.

A U.S. District Court judge on Friday allowed Vargas and Irizarry to remain free on bail. A day earlier, the judge ordered that Easton remain held.

Previously arrested Derik Sanchez, 32, also of Fort Lee, and James Ferrer, 34, of Belleville.

Vargas, who maintained a drug stash house in California, brokered the shipment of boxes of cocaine to Sanchez, Irizarry, and others in New Jersey using the U.S. Postal Service, Carpenito said.

Authorities intercepted the shipment before making the arrests, he said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation leading to the charges.

Representing the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ari Fontecchio of the U.S. Attorney’s Economic Crimes Unit and Senior Trial Counsel Jamie

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.