Longtime Teacher At Maplewood’s Columbia High Had Child Porn: Prosecutor

Paul Milo
A Union resident who teaches at Columbia High School in Maplewood has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
A Union man who teaches at an Essex County high school was arrested after authorities found pornographic electronic files of children at his home, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities seized a tablet, desktop computers, laptops and storage devices from the home Michael A. Morrill, 55, following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children division. Investigators plan to look for illegal material in addition to the files that have already been found, the prosecutor’s office said.

Morrill has taught astronomy and physics for nearly 25 years at Columbia High School in Maplewood. The school has been informed of the arrest, the prosecutor’s office said.

Morrill, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, has been charged with possession of child pornography. He faces three to five years in prison on the charge.

The investigation into Morrill is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cyber Crime Task Force at 908-527-4500.

