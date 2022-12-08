Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain.

Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release on Friday, August 12.

Coran, a communications officer for the Robbinsville Township Police Department since 2002, was terminated as the charges were issued following his suspension without pay in July.

Investigators say Coran fraudulently altered purchase orders for his own use, made unauthorized purchases from the township’s Amazon account for personal use, and used the credentials of both Chief Christopher Nitti and Chief Polaski without authorization to access and change the town’s budgeting software in order to conceal his crimes.

Coran also sold police radios, emergency lights, sirens and controllers over the Internet using an alias and mailed them throughout the US using his Medford residence as a return address, investigators said.

The activity reportedly occurred between July 2021 and July 2022, when the police department learned of a stolen radio after being contacted by Motorola regarding service.

“No one is above the law, especially public servants,” Prosecutor Onofri said. “Individuals who abuse their positions and violate public trust should be prepared to face the consequences.”

The value of the property allegedly stolen by Coran totals more than $250,000, authorities said.

“Eric was a long-time, trusted employee serving 21 years with the police department. He was an important member of the team,” Chief Polaski said. “We were both shocked and disappointed to learn that this had been going on.”

A motion has been filed to detain Coran pending trial.

