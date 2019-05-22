Long Valley PD: Officers Make Narcan Save For OD Victim, 42

A pair of Long Valley police officers revived a man lying in the woods after overdosing on heroin, authorities said.

Cpl. Kirk Griffin and Officer Frank Giaguinto responded to a house for a reported overdose on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., when they found the 42-year-old Hackettstown man unresponsive in the back yard, Lt. Douglas Compton said.

"After evaluating the patient and confirming clear signs of an opiate overdose, two doses of Narcan were administered," Compton said.

The man regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital for further care.

Information was provided to the family on the New Jersey Center for Addiction Recovery Education and Success, Compton said.

