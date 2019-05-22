Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Long Valley PD: Officers Make Narcan Save For OD Victim, 42

Cecilia Levine
Long Valley police officers saved the life of an overdose victim by administering Narcan.
Long Valley police officers saved the life of an overdose victim by administering Narcan. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department/Facebook

A pair of Long Valley police officers revived a man lying in the woods after overdosing on heroin, authorities said.

Cpl. Kirk Griffin and Officer Frank Giaguinto responded to a house for a reported overdose on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., when they found the 42-year-old Hackettstown man unresponsive in the back yard, Lt. Douglas Compton said.

"After evaluating the patient and confirming clear signs of an opiate overdose, two doses of Narcan were administered," Compton said.

The man regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital for further care.

Information was provided to the family on the New Jersey Center for Addiction Recovery Education and Success, Compton said.

