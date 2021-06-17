Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Long Island Man Lured, Sexually Assaulted Jersey City Girl, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Cecilio Viera-Viera
Cecilio Viera-Viera Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Long Island man was arrested for luring and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Jersey City, authorities said Thursday.

Cecilio Viera-Viera, 21, of Freeport, NY, met the girl on social media and lured her through conversations and interactions to meet him in-person on June 4, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Viera-Viera met the girl in Jersey City and lured her into his car, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Viera-Viera was arrested Wednesday at his home just after 5 p.m. without incident on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, luring and enticing and endangering the welfare of a child. 

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Jersey City Police Department and the Freeport Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.