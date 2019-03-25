Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prank? Foul Play? Set Of Woman’s Clothing Reportedly Found In Fair Lawn Woods
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Long Hill PD: Chain Reaction Deer Crash Sends Unlicensed Driver, 21, To Hospital

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A 21-year-old female driving on her learner's permit was taken to the hospital after a deer struck by another vehicle landed on her windshield, authorities said.
A 21-year-old female driving on her learner's permit was taken to the hospital after a deer struck by another vehicle landed on her windshield, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jean Verdeyen (https://www.goodfreephotos.com)

A 21-year-old female driving on her learner's permit was taken to the hospital after a deer struck by another vehicle landed on her windshield, authorities said.

Marta Tiffer-Murillo was driving on Valley Road in Millington when 46-year-old Gopi Sapra of Edison struck the deer, sending it onto oncoming traffic around 7:45 Wednesday night, Long Hill Police Lt. James Marczewski said.

Tiffer-Murillo was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital by the Long Hill First Aid Squad for precautionary measures and issued a motor vehicle summons for driving on a learners permit without a licensed driver.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.