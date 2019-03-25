Long Hill PD: Chain Reaction Deer Crash Sends Unlicensed Driver, 21, To Hospital

A 21-year-old female driving on her learner's permit was taken to the hospital after a deer struck by another vehicle landed on her windshield, authorities said.

Marta Tiffer-Murillo was driving on Valley Road in Millington when 46-year-old Gopi Sapra of Edison struck the deer, sending it onto oncoming traffic around 7:45 Wednesday night, Long Hill Police Lt. James Marczewski said.

Tiffer-Murillo was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital by the Long Hill First Aid Squad for precautionary measures and issued a motor vehicle summons for driving on a learners permit without a licensed driver.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.