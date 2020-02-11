Long Branch Nursing Home Patient Molested By Sex Offender, Lawsuit Alleges

A registered sex offender allegedly molested patients at a Long Branch nursing home, a lawsuit claims.

The family of a severely-disabled man has filed suit against the nursing home, accusing its operators with failing to protect him, NJ.com reports.

William Schymanski, 67, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact in May 2018.

Monmouth Care Center officials called police to report Schymanski was discovered molesting a patient with cerebral palsy.

In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Monmouth County, the man’s family says Monmouth Care Center officials were aware of Schymanski’s history as a sex offender, but did not provide proper supervision.

Schymanski is alleged to have attempted to molest the patient with cerebral palsy as they both sat in wheelchairs, according to police reports.

Schymanski was arrested, charged and transferred to another facility. Schymanski denied molesting the man when questioned by officers, according to the police report.

New Jersey’s Megan’s Law database lists Schymanski as a repetitive compulsive sex offender who was convicted of sexual assault in 1985.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.