Lodi Special Education Teacher Charged With Assault In Fort Lee

A Lodi High School special education teacher who was charged with DWI three years ago is headed to court again, this time after being accused of assault by Fort Lee police, records show.

Melissa Grant-Terhune, 43, is scheduled for an April 9 hearing in Fort Lee Municipal Court for “attempting to cause bodily injury to [the victim], specifically by scratching the right side of his face,” a police report says.

Fort Lee police arrested Grant-Terhune the night of March 3 after finding her in her 2017 Acura at Main Street and Bigler Street, the police report says.

The 43-year-old alleged victim -- not her husband -- was driving when the incident occurred hours earlier, then got out and called someone else for a ride, a relative of his said.

Although he declined to sign a complaint, police arrested Grant-Terhune after seeing his injuries, including scratches, bruises and a gash behind his ear, the relative said.

She was released pending next month’s court hearing, records show.

The Lodi Board of Education may consider the matter at its April meeting.

Police in Lodi said they found Grant-Terhune drunk behind the wheel of her car parked in the middle of the street outside a local home the night of Jan. 13, 2016.

She’d had a dispute with a woman who lived there, they said.

Police spoke with the other woman -- who captured a partial video of the incident -- as well as with a school employee who was in the area, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

