Lodi Police Nab Local Repeat Offender Wanted In Connecticut

Lodi police seized a local repeat offender wanted on a warrant out of Connecticut.

Officer Kristopher Trumper was on a parking enforcement detail on Davis Drive when a license plate check turned up the fugitive warrant out of Wilton, CT for 26-year-old Hasan Roderick, Lt. Robert Salerno said.

Roderick, who has a history of drug-related offenses, got out of the car and approached the officer, who ordered him back into the vehicle, Salerno said.

Winafield called for backup after Roderick refused, the lieutenant said.

Officers Jessie Winafield and Jeanette Velez then assisted in taking Roderick into custody, he said.

Roderick remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

******

******

