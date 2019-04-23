Contact Us
Lodi Motorcyclist, 24, Critically Injured In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in the Wawa parking lot on Essex Street in Lodi.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in the Wawa parking lot on Essex Street in Lodi. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Lodi was critically injured in a crash in a Wawa parking lot Tuesday night, authorities confirmed. No other vehicles were involved, they said.

Josey Munez, a tow truck driver and landscaper, underwent several hours of surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center following the 7:20 mishap in the Essex Street lot.

Given the severity of his injuries, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

Local police and EMS were among the responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

