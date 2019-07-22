Contact Us
Lodi House Fire Rekindles

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters quickly had the Avenue D blaze in Lodi under control. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Lodi firefighters returned to the scene of an early-morning house blaze after it rekindled a few hours later.

No injuries were reported in the Avenue D blaze, which initially broke out just after 5:30 a.m. Monday and was contained to the upper floor.

Lodi firefighters, who were assisted by their colleagues from Hackensack, Saddle Brook and Wallington, returned three hours later to extinguish the rekindled flames.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.

The Avenue D blaze in Lodi broke out just after 5:30 a.m.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis, who contributed to this account.

