Lodi House Fire Rekindles

UPDATE: Lodi firefighters returned to the scene of an early-morning house blaze after it rekindled a few hours later.

No injuries were reported in the Avenue D blaze, which initially broke out just after 5:30 a.m. Monday and was contained to the upper floor.

Lodi firefighters, who were assisted by their colleagues from Hackensack, Saddle Brook and Wallington, returned three hours later to extinguish the rekindled flames.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating to determine the cause.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis, who contributed to this account.

