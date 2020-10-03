Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Man Who Continued Stalking Terrified Bergen Woman After Arrests Gets Probation
Local Pastor Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Hackensack

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
The man was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack.
The man was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: Police identified a man struck by a commuter train Saturday in Hackensack as a local church pastor.

The Rev. Robert Davis Sr., 72, of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Hackensack, was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue across from the Hackensack Market around 2:45 p.m., authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear how Davis, the pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, ended up in the path of the Spring Valley-bound #2115 NJ Transit train or which part struck him.

Police and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center who arrived within moments conducted CPR.

The Spring Valley-bound train had left from Hoboken at 2:13 p.m. NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said. None of the 50 passengers and crew aboard were injured, he said.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was temporarily suspended.

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

