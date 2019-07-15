Contact Us
Local Dad, 59, Struck, Killed By Train In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A 59-year-old father of three was struck and killed Saturday afternoon when responders said he deliberately stepped in front of a passenger train in Glen Rock.

The man accessed the area off Rock Road near the CVS and was struck around 3:35 p.m., they said.

The NJ Transit #1720 train had left Suffern at 3:08 p.m., bound for Secaucus Junction, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said. There were 80 people in all aboard. No injuries were reported.

A trailing train picked up the passengers with no additional delays, thanks to a parallel set of tracks in that area, Rudy said.

ALSO SEE (VIDEO): A group of Glen Rock police officers snuffed flames in the engine of a truck that had just collided head-on overnight with a sedan, protecting the trapped driver of the smaller car until firefighters could arrive, video shows.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/video-responders-rescue-driver-from-fiery-wreckage-of-head-on-glen-rock-crash/771947/

