Local Dad, 59, Struck, Killed By Train In Glen Rock

UPDATE: A 59-year-old father of three was struck and killed Saturday afternoon when responders said he deliberately stepped in front of a passenger train in Glen Rock.

The man accessed the area off Rock Road near the CVS and was struck around 3:35 p.m., they said.

The NJ Transit #1720 train had left Suffern at 3:08 p.m., bound for Secaucus Junction, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said. There were 80 people in all aboard. No injuries were reported.

A trailing train picked up the passengers with no additional delays, thanks to a parallel set of tracks in that area, Rudy said.

