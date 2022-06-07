Contact Us
Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop Of Stolen Car In Sussex County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Franklin Borough Police
Franklin Borough Police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook

A Sussex County man driving a stolen vehicle was found with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop, authorities charged.

Jose M. Colon, of Hamburg, was charged with second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and several other related indictable offenses following the traffic stop on Monday, May 30, Franklin Borough Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 6.

Colon, 19, was being sought by police in Hamburg and Hardyston after allegedly stealing a second vehicle within the span of eight hours, the release said.

Police in Ogdensburg also assisted with the investigation.

Colon was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court in accordance with bail reform. Additional details were not released.

