Little Ferry Police: How Are We Doin'?

Little Ferry residents and merchants are invited to assess the borough's police department as part of a process known as accreditation.

Members of the department and borough employees also are encouraged to call during the scheduled phone-in period from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3.

THE NUMBER: (201) 641-2798

Telephone comments will be fielded by an assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, whose members will examine “all aspects of the Little Ferry Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services” during a visit that same day, Police Chief James Walters said.

Comments are limited to 5 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with the accreditation standards,” Walters said.

You could also email RKleinJr@littleferrypd.org or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 11,000 Lincoln Drive West, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Verification by the team that the department meets the Commission’s "best practice" standards is "part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Walters said.

Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs, the chief added.

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

For instance, the department must meet 112 standards -- for prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody, among other functions.

The review team, made up of law enforcement officers, will “review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” said Harry J. Delgado, the program manager.

They will then report to the commission, which determines whether to grant accreditation.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to its continued compliance with the standards.

A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Little Ferry Police Department, 215-217 Liberty Street.

CONTACT: Detective Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. at (201) 641-2724 .

