Little Ferry PD: Moonachie Man Randomly Attacks Girl On Street

North Passaic Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
Alexander Medina
Alexander Medina Photo Credit: COURTESY: Little Ferry PD

Little Ferry police captured a 20-year-old Moonachie man who they said randomly attacked a teenage girl on the street.

Alexander Medina was charged with assault and child endangerment following the unprovoked attack on Velock Drive around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

Medina sustained minor injuries and ran off after the girl's father pulled up, Klein said. The girl wasn't hurt, he said.

Officer Joseph Montemurro spotted the suspect a short time after the girl called 911, the lieutenant said, adding that he and Sgt. Michael Derwin took Medina into custody.

Medina, who refused to make a statement, was processed and later released pending court action.

