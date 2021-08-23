Contact Us
Liquor Company CEO Took Acid Before Fatal Fall At Citi Field Concert, Reports Say

Nicole Acosta
Ian Matthew Crystal
Ian Matthew Crystal Photo Credit: Ian Matthew Crystal/LINKEDIN

A liquor company CEO was on drugs when he fell to his death while attending a concert at Citi Field Friday, reports say.

Ian Matthew Crystal, 46, had allegedly taken acid and had been drinking and smoking pot before falling 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, NYPD told NY Post.

Crystal is the Co-Founder & CEO of Evolution Spirits Inc., the creator of Monkey Rum, according to his LinkedIn page.

Crystal was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full report by NY Post.

