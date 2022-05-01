Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Linden Thief Crashes Car Stolen Off Dealership Lot

Nicole Acosta
Mike Kondilas
Mike Kondilas Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A Linden man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a car from a dealership lot and crashing it last month, authorities said.

Mike Kondilas, 23, broke into the Car Complex on West St. Georges Avenue on the night of Dec. 11 and stole keys to multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene in one of the dealership's cars, Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

During an investigation into a crash on Dec. 12, police identified the vehicle as a stolen black 2011 Infiniti M37, Guenther said.

Kondilas was later identified as the driver and arrested on Tuesday at his home, police said.

He is charged with third-degree burglary, as well multiple counts of criminal mischief and theft. He was sent to the Essex County Jail pending an appearance in Union County Superior Court.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to reduce violent crime and burglary,” said Linden Police Chief David Hart.

“I am very proud of the work that led to these charges, and I am grateful for the continued efforts of our Officers and Detectives to protect our community.”

