Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Secret Service Busts Teaneck Man With 5,126 Fake Credit Cards, DLs From 24 States
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden Stabbing Victim Walks Into East Orange Hospital Bleeding, Dies

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
East Orange General Hospital
East Orange General Hospital Photo Credit: EOGH Facebook

A Union County man who walked into a hospital with stab wounds early Friday morning died of his injuries, authorities said.

Quan Williams, 35, stabbed at South Orange and South Munn avenues in Newark, Essex County Prosecutors Office Spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

He was pronounced dead at East Orange General Hospital at 2:17 a.m., Carter said.

Williams' death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, according to Carter.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 973-621-4586.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.