A 35-year-old Linden man was ordered detained pending pending disposition after his arrest for sexually assaulting a boy, two girls and a woman, authorities announced.

An investigation into Johan A. Osorno began last month, when the Linden Police Department notified he sexually assaulted the two children, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

During the investigation, police learned Osorno had also molested a now-adult female when she was a minor between 2018 and 2020, according to Assistant Prosecutor Bryan Tiscia, who is prosecuting the case.

A woman was also uncovered as one of Osorno's victims, Tiscia said.

In late June, the Linden During the course of that investigation the Special Victims Unit learned that there were an additional two victims.

Osorno was arrested without incident and slapped with various sex assault offenses on June 27, then lodged in the Essex County Jail.

After a pretrial detention hearing in Union County Superior Court, he was subsequently ordered to be detained pending disposition.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information about Osorno is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Craig Famoso at (908) 578-1036.

Convictions on second-degree charges are commonly punishable by between 5 and 10 years in state prison. Third-degree criminal charges range from between 3 to 5 years in state prison, and fourth-degree convictions a period of up to 18 months.

