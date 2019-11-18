Linden Man Charged With Arson, Assaulting The Police Who Responded To Fire

A Linden man who authorities say set a bed on fire in his home over the weekend and then attacked responding police officers now faces multiple charges, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Zumana Karamoko, 23, has been charged with arson, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a home on the 600 block of Chandler Avenue on a report of a person trying to set the building on fire. Karamoko attacked the first officer, who was left unconscious, then injured a second officer while the officer was trying to arrest him nearby at East Blancke Street and Baltimore Avenue, according to authorities.

The fire was extinguished by the Linden Fire Department. The first officer, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was being treated at University Hospital in Newark. The second injured officer, whose injuries were less serious, was treated at Trinitas in Elizabeth.

A third Linden police officer suffer smoke inhalation from the fire and was also treated.

Earlier that morning, in an unrelated incident, a fourth Linden police officer was also hurt on the job.

Karamoko remains in custody pending a first appearance and detention hearing to be scheduled to take place in Superior Court. This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is being urged to contact Linden Police Department Detective Maurice Rawlins at 908-474-8537.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.