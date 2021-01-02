Linden Man Charged In Deadly New Year's Eve Strangulation

A Linden man has been arrested in connection the New Year's Eve choking death of a 62-year-old woman, authorities said Saturday.

Edward T. Sokowski, 62, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kim E. Lewandowski, also of Linden, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

Authorities responded to Sokowski’s apartment on the 200 block of South Wood Avenue, where they found Lewandowski having sustained serious injury around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

She was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m., Cleaver said.

The Union County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lewandowski’s manner of death was homicide, and the cause was manual strangulation, Ruotolo and Hart said.

It was not clear how Sokowski and Lewandowski knew each other.

Sokowski was arrested and lodged in the Union County Jail Friday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380.

