Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Year's Heave-Ho: Paterson Vice Squad Raids Restriction-Violating Bashes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden Man Charged In Deadly New Year's Eve Strangulation

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Edward T. Sokowski and Kim E. Lewandowski, of Linden.
Edward T. Sokowski and Kim E. Lewandowski, of Linden. Photo Credit: Union County Jail/Facebook photo

A Linden man has been arrested in connection the New Year's Eve choking death of a 62-year-old woman, authorities said Saturday.

Edward T. Sokowski, 62, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kim E. Lewandowski, also of Linden, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

Authorities responded to Sokowski’s apartment on the 200 block of South Wood Avenue, where they found Lewandowski having sustained serious injury around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

She was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m., Cleaver said.

The Union County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lewandowski’s manner of death was homicide, and the cause was manual strangulation, Ruotolo and Hart said.

It was not clear how Sokowski and Lewandowski knew each other.

Sokowski was arrested and lodged in the Union County Jail Friday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.