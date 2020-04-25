Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: 'Other Medical Reason' Could've Caused Crash Involving Driver Wearing N95 Mask
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lightning Strikes Twice: Fire Again Ravages Burned-Out Middlesex Home Under Renovation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Metuchen Fire Dept.
Metuchen Fire Dept. Photo Credit: MFD

A fire on Saturday severely damaged a Middlesex County house that was gutted by a blaze earlier this year.

The fire began in the basement of the Charles Street home in Metuchen shortly before 3:30 p.m. when an oil lamp was knocked over, responders said.

Firefighters made quick work of the flames in the basement, but the fire spread up the walls, they said. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

A couple who owns the home lost their cat and all their belongings in a Jan. 22 fire that began on the front porch and destroyed the house.

The house on Charles Street in Metuchen following the Jan. 22 fire.

Erin Leitner

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.