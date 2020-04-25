Lightning Strikes Twice: Fire Again Ravages Burned-Out Middlesex Home Under Renovation

A fire on Saturday severely damaged a Middlesex County house that was gutted by a blaze earlier this year.

The fire began in the basement of the Charles Street home in Metuchen shortly before 3:30 p.m. when an oil lamp was knocked over, responders said.

Firefighters made quick work of the flames in the basement, but the fire spread up the walls, they said. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

A couple who owns the home lost their cat and all their belongings in a Jan. 22 fire that began on the front porch and destroyed the house.

The house on Charles Street in Metuchen following the Jan. 22 fire. Erin Leitner

