North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Lightning Strike Fire Engulfs Jersey Shore Home

Jerry DeMarco
318 Beckerville Road, Manchester Township
318 Beckerville Road, Manchester Township Photo Credit: COURTESY: Manchester Township PD

UPDATE: A lightning strike Wednesday ignited a fire that destroyed a Jersey Shore home and killed several pets.

Two cats, a bird and several reptiles died in the Beckerville Road fire, which broke out in the 1½-story ranch house shortly before 3 p.m., Manchester Township police said.

Responders included firefighters from Whiting, Manchester, Ridgeway, Forked River, Lakehurst, Cassville and Whitesville, as well as Manchester Township EMS and police.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross found temporary lodging and provided supplies to the family.

