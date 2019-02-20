Lexus Goes Airborne, Hits Boulder On Route 17 In Mahwah: Driver, 69, Unscathed

A Lexus SUV went airborne before crashing into a boulder off Route 17 in Mahwah after the driver fell asleep Wednesday, authorities said.

The 69-year-old driver from Monroe refused medical treatment after the crash between the Pilot Truck Stop and the Comfort Inn on the highway’s southbound side around 10:15 a.m., Police Chief James Batelli said.

He was checked out by Mahwah Emergency Services and his vehicle was towed, the chief said.

No summonses were issued pending completion of an investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.