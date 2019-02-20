Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Kids OK After Special Needs School Bus Driver ODs Behind Wheel, Crashes In Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Lexus Goes Airborne, Hits Boulder On Route 17 In Mahwah: Driver, 69, Unscathed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The SUV can be seen upper left going airborne.
The SUV can be seen upper left going airborne. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mahwah PD

A Lexus SUV went airborne before crashing into a boulder off Route 17 in Mahwah after the driver fell asleep Wednesday, authorities said.

The 69-year-old driver from Monroe refused medical treatment after the crash between the Pilot Truck Stop and the Comfort Inn on the highway’s southbound side around 10:15 a.m., Police Chief James Batelli said.

He was checked out by Mahwah Emergency Services and his vehicle was towed, the chief said.

No summonses were issued pending completion of an investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.