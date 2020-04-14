'Let Me Get My Teeth On You': Drunk Sussex County Man Spits, Coughs On Officers, Police Say

A drunken Sussex County man spit, coughed on and tried to bite police trying to arrest him after finding him outside of a local business Tuesday, authorities said.

Hamburg police responding to reports of an unconscious man outside of an Ames Boulevard business found Scott Thompson, of Stockholm, who was alert and conscious but highly intoxicated around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Hamburg Police Department.

Thompson immediately became belligerent and confrontational with the officers, and refused to sit down for a medical assessment by Saint Clare's EMS, police said.

Thompson instead became increasingly more irate and abruptly lunged toward an officer aggressively, authorities said.

Despite being asked to back away for social distancing purposes, Thompson threatened to bite the officer, saying, "Let me get my teeth on you."

Three officers wrestled Thompson to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him. While in custody and being escorted to a waiting patrol car, Thompson started spitting and coughing in the general direction of the officers.

Police placed a spit hood over Thompson to prevent the risk of communicable diseases, authorities said.

Thompson was transported to Hamburg police headquarters and charged with violating the governor's executive "Stay Home" order, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer, aggravated assault on police officers and resisting arrest.

He was released pending a first appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

