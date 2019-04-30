Contact Us
Leonia PD: Officer Recognizes Burglar Caught On Video, Arrest Made At Probation Office

Jerry DeMarco
Tyquan Foster
Tyquan Foster Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LEONIA PD

A Leonia police officer investigating a burglary at the borough recreation center recognized the culprit on surveillance video, leading to his arrest a short time later, authorities said.

Tyquan Foster, 23, was wearing the same clothing when Detective Michael Jennings, Detective Sgt. Chris Garris and Capt. Scott Tamagny found him reporting to his probation officer, Police Chief Thomas Rowe said.

Recreation Department employees discovered the burglary early Monday and notified police.

Video shows Foster breaking in through the front door on Saturday and forcing his way into the main office, Rowe said.

Officer Erik Goodell recognized Fosters and told detectives, the chief said.

Foster was charged with burglary and theft and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing and first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

