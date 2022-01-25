Lehigh Valley Police Officer Attacked While Responding To Break-In Call, Report Says

A Lehigh Valley police officer was attacked while responding to a break-in call last week, LehighValleyLive reports.

Allentown resident Isaiah Dion Mosley, 29, tried to break through the door of an apartment on the 2300 block of Main Street in Northampton Borough around 3 p.m. Friday, the outlet said citing court records.

He then lunged at responding Officer Geoffrey Perry, punching him in the head and choking him, the report said. Mosley later told two other responding officers that he had the right to resist an arrest he considered to be “unlawful,” the report says.

Perry was taken to a nearby hospital and released later that day, while Mosley was arrested and charged with strangulation, criminal trespass and aggravated assault. He was being held at Northampton County Prison on $200,000 bail, according to the report.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.