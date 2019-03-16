'Legends, Heroes': Bergen Jam Band Headlines Mayday Missions First-Responder Fundraiser

Classics by several recently-departed rock and soul legends will make a powerful set list when the Bergen-based jam band Midnight Toast headlines a fundraiser for a non-profit group dedicated to helping first responders and their families in times of trouble.

The “Legends and Heroes Tribute Show” at Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Blues) in Teaneck on April 6 will benefit Mayday Missions.

Switching back and forth between electric and acoustic, Midnight Toast moves from festival stages to bars without missing a chord.

They're also bringing guest musicians -- as well as a horn section -- for the night.

On tap for the tribute show will be tunes that toast, among others, Tom Petty, Aretha Franklin, Glenn Frey (The Eagles), Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Prince, George Michael, Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), Chris Cornell (Soundgarden), Levon Helm (The Band), Walter Becker (Steely Dan), JJ Cale, Malcolm Young (AC/DC), Butch Trucks, David Bowie, J. Geils, BB King, Fats Domino, Paul Kanter (Jefferson Airplane), Ray Manzarak (The Doors), Ian McLagan (Faces), Joe Cocker and Johnny Winter.

The Mayday Missions group of volunteers “rises up to assist first responders (police, fire, EMS and more) as well as their families in times of crisis, adversity, or hardship.”

Tickets are available online.

Debonair Music Hall also is offering a limited amount of premium reserved seating, with VIP entry and cocktail service.

Legends and Heroes Tribute Show

WHEN: April 6

April 6 DOORS OPEN: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. AT: Debonair Music Hall (409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck)

Debonair Music Hall (409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck) COST: Advance: $25 (general admission) / $50 (VIP) | Day Of: $30 (subject to availability)

BUY TICKETS / DONATE / INFO: www.MaydayMissions.org/LegendsAndHeroes

