'Leaking, Smoking' Sulfur Found Near Hawthorne Ballfield: Hazmat Responds, Evacuations Ordered

What one responder said was "leaking, smoking" sulfur near a Hawthorne ballfield Thursday afternoon forced the evacuations of nearby homes and businesses and brought a hazardous materials unit.

Bystanders said at least one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Wagaraw Road was closed from Lafayette to Lincoln avenues with "no entry to the roadway whatsoever," Hawthorne police said, as a Passaic County Hazardous Materials Unit tried to trace the origin of the leak.

A command center was set up at the Wagaraw Road ballfield, which was closed to practices for the rest of the day.

A work crew was digging a trench in the ballfield's auxiliary parking lot when the incident occurred.

Hawthorne police and firefighters responded, along with the Passaic County Health Department and Sheriff's Office.

Responders at the scene of the hazmat leak near the Wagaraw Road ballfield in Hawthorne.

Michael Jannicelli took the photo and contributed to this account.

