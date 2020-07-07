LAWSUIT: Monks, Former Delbarton Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Five Students

St. Mary's Abbey and the order that runs the Delbarton School in Morris Township are facing six lawsuits saying monks sexually abused students, reports say.

The suits, filed Tuesday, mark the first of more than 20 complaints that will be submitted by legal representatives, Daily Record reports.

Five monks of the Order of St. Benedict of New Jersey were named in the complaints, as well as a former lay teacher at Delbarton, the report says.

Four of the five clerics and the former teacher have previously been named in suits that were later settled by the order. A total of 10 lawsuits alleging sex abuse have been settled by St. Mary’s since 2018.

“There are numerous additional plaintiffs whose cases we will be filing soon," attorney Greg Gianforcaro told Daily Record.

The clerics named in the suit are Timothy Brennan, Justin Capato, Donal Fox, Benedict Michael Worry and Malachy Robert Flavin.

The former teacher mentioned in the suit is Giacomo Pagano, the report says.

The plaintiffs include five former students at Delbarton, one of whom says Worry abused him after the two met at a church in the Archdiocese of Newark.

Each of the five plaintiffs say the abuse took place when they were minors between the 1960s and the 1980s.

"These accusations all date back several decades and name individuals who St. Mary’s Abbey/Delbarton School previously reported to the prosecutor’s office and were publicized in the media," the abbey said in a statement, adding that pending litigation prevented them from making further comments.

Click here for more from Daily Record.

