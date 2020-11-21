Lawnmower Fire Ravages Central Jersey Home

A Central Jersey home was damaged in a fire that started from lawn mower being stored on the side of the house, then spread to a nearby propane grill on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A pair of South Brunswick police officers who spotted smoke coming from a home on Richford Road around 2 p.m. notified dispatch and evacuated the home, along with two others.

All three South Brunswick fire companies responded to the home, where heavy smoke on one side of the house had spread along the wall, into the attic and roof, police said.

“We used a transitional attack moving from the exterior to the interior to push back the flames," Kendall Park Fire Chief Chris Perez said.

"It was a total team effort to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes.”

In addition to the South Brunswick fire companies, the Franklin and North Brunswick fire companies were on the scene, as well as South Brunswick EMS and North Brunswick First Aid Squad. There were no injuries.

The preliminary indication of the cause of the fire was a lawnmower caught fire on the outside of the home, which set the house on fire. A nearby propane grill also caught fire.

The South Brunswick Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation and will make a final determination.

