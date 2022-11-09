Laser Pointed At Teterboro Airport Flight Under Investigation: FAA

A laser that was pointed at a flight arriving at Teterboro Airport is under investigation.

The crew of Air Alsie Flight 6771, a Dassault Falcon 7X jet, reported being illuminated by a blue laser around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Association.

No injuries were reported. The FAA informed local law enforcement of the incident.

"When aimed at an aircraft from the ground, the powerful beam of light from a handheld laser can travel more than a mile and illuminate a cockpit, disorienting and temporarily blinding pilots," the FBI said in a 2014 news release.

"Those who have been subject to such attacks have described them as the equivalent of a camera flash going off in a pitch black car at night."

