Large Pine Tree Collapses Onto Morris County Apartment Complex

Residents and emergency crews were lucky to escape injury after a large tree split and fell on an apartment complex in Morris County.

The Budd Lake Fire Department responded to a local complex and confirmed a fallen pine tree during the afternoon on Monday, May 30, the department said.

Crews immediately got to work removing the tree while performing a thorough inspection of the building to ensure that none of the residents were trapped inside.

Meanwhile, the building sustained minor damages and several broken windows.

The scene was later turned over to the maintenance department for further repairs.

No injuries were reported.

