Landscapers Sparked Explosive Fire At North Jersey White Castle: Report

A two-alarm fire at a North Jersey White Castle that left workers with burns was sparked by a substance used by landscapers that got into the restaurant's electrical system, abc7 reports.

An employee at the Westfield Avenue restaurant in Elizabeth went to plug something in, sparking an explosion around 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, the outlet said.

A maintenance worker and landscaper were burned as smoke filled the restaurant, and the four people inside left, according to abc7.

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions, and a partial roof collapse, they said.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

