Landscaper In Union Reportedly Killed In Work Accident

A landscaper who was laying mulch at a worksite in Union was killed Friday morning when a co-worker accidentally ran over him with a truck, WABC 7 reported .

Little information was immediately available about the incident, which occurred on Chestnut Street at a commercial property.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, was not immediately identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

