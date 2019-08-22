Contact Us
Lake Hopatcong Man, 24, Charged In Boating Death Of Medical Tech Jason Gil

Cecilia Levine
The NJSP Dive Team was seeking a person who went overboard on Lake Hopatcong Saturday, sources said.
The NJSP Dive Team was seeking a person who went overboard on Lake Hopatcong Saturday, sources said. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Charges against a Lake Hopatcong man initially charged with boating under the influence were upgraded several weeks after a passenger on his pontoon boat drowned, authorities said.

Nicholas Zarantonello, 24, had two passengers on the pontoon boat he was operating on the lake when Jason Gil, also 24, went overboard while the boat was moving, Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a joint release with state and local police Thursday.

Gil of Mount Arlington did not resurface.

Gil's body was later found in the water two days after the incident, during which Zarantonello was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was operating the boat recklessly, the prosecutor said.

Zarantonello was charged with one count of death by vessel, a second-degree crime.

More than $30,000 had been raised for Gil's family on a GoFundMe as of Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000 for the Gil family.

"Jason was a valued employee at TriCounty Ortho whose care and compassion touched many patients lives," David Epstein said on the campaign. "He will be deeply missed by his friends and colleagues."

"Jason calmed my nerves when I was going in for a procedure," Kathy Drury said.

"I was his co-worker but that day I was a patient and he really was there for me and I was really grateful."

