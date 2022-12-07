Contact Us
Lake Hopatcong Hit-And-Run Crash Involving Speed Boat Under Investigation: Marine Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP Marine Unit
NJSP Marine Unit Photo Credit: NJ.gov

Authorities are seeking clues about a hit-and-run crash involving a speed boat on Lake Hopatcong.

A white speed bat overtook and struck and back of a pontoon boat near Elba Point on Lake Hopatcong around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Lake Hopatcong Commission, which cites the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit.

The white speed boat may be damaged on the front, the commission said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Marine Police at 973-663-3400.

