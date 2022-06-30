Contact Us
Lake Hopatcong Boat Fire Spreads, Damages Surrounding Vessels, Docks (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
A fire that broke out on a boat on Lake Hopatcong spread and caused damage to the surrounding vessels and docks, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Fire Company #2

The Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 2 responded to the blaze in the Great Cove area of Lake Hopatcong on Wednesday, June 29.

Upon arrival, the chief confirmed a working fire with the potential for exposure issues, the department said.

The fire was quickly placed under control, though the blaze did cause minor damage to the surrounding boats and docks, authorities said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

