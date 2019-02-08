Contact Us
Lake Hiawatha Man Charged In Hit-Run Death Of Union 12-Year-Old

Paul Milo
Jeremy Manaj
Jeremy Manaj Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A 37-year-old man from the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a boy in Union last month, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Friday night.

Jose V. Marrero turned himself in and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Jeremy Maraj, 12, was coming home from the park near his home around 8 p.m. July 17 when he was hit by a van that left the scene near Galloping Hill Road and Forest Drive. He died two days later.

Authorities said the employer of the driver reached out to them shortly afterwards, suspecting the employee's involvement in the incident because of damage sustained to the vehicle.

Marrero was being held at the Union County jail pending an initial court appearance. If found guilty he could face five to 10 years in prison.

