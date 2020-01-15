KNOW THIS TRUCK? Police Seek Hunterdon County Scrap Metal Thieves

New Jersey State Police are trying to identify the driver or owner of a pickup truck believed to be involved in a recent Hunterdon County burglary.

Police say a large quantity of copper and brass scrap metal was stolen from a Milford home on March 1, 2019.

The Ford "Super Duty" extended-cab pickup truck with PA registration -- pictured above -- was believed to be used in the burglary, and later that day was captured on surveillance video crossing the Milford Bridge into Pennsylvania, police say.

Notable features include regular size mirrors, a rear slide window and cab lights on the roof.

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the New Jersey State Police Kingwood Station at 908-996-3404.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.