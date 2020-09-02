KNOW THIS CAR? Police Seek Vehicle Used In Attempted Newark Luring

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that they say was been used in an attempted luring.

The unidentified male driver of the sedan pictured above attempted to lure a minor into the car near a bus stop at the intersection of Bergen Street and South Orange Avenue on Jan. 10 around 7:30 a.m., local police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

