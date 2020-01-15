Contact Us
KNOW THEM? Police Seek Thieves Who May Have Stolen $20K From Newark Auto Shop

Valerie Musson
Police are on the lookout for two men accused of stealing a bag containing $20,000 from a Newark auto shop. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with the theft of $20,000 from a Newark auto shop.

The men, pictured above, came into South Street Auto Group on Jan. 6 around 2:30 p.m. with a woman, who had scheduled a vehicle service appointment, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The men stayed inside the office while the owner and customer stepped out.

After the men left the shop, the owner noticed that a bag containing approximately $20,000 had been taken from a safe, according to Ambrose.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org .

