KNOW HIM? Suspect Wanted For Hitting Jersey Shore Uber Driver In Face With Hammer

New Jersey State Police are hoping a sketch leads them to a suspect wanted for throwing a hammer that hit an Uber driver in the face during a dispute in Monmouth County.

One man was taken into custody a little over a week ago in connection with the Dec. 21 incident in Upper Freehold Township.

Colin Roy ( below ), 20, of Allentown, NJ was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a bail detention on charges that include aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons possession.

Colin Roy COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

Roy and the suspect in the sketch confronted an Uber driver who pulled over to rest on a quiet street, with one of them kicking the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.

One of them then threw the hammer as the driver tried to pull away, hitting him in the face, police said.

The driver dialed 911 and drove himself to the hospital, they said.

A member of the State Police Forensic Photography and Composite Artist Unit prepared the sketch.

Anyone who might recognize the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact the Hamilton NJSP Station Detective Bureau at 609-584-5000 ext. 5286 . Anonymous tips are welcomed.

