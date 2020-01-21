KNOW HIM? Suspect In Newark Assault-Robbery Frequents Local 7-Eleven, Police Say

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed someone in Newark.

The incident occurred near 214 Market St. on Monday, police say.

The man, pictured above, is described as having a medium complexion, and was wearing a necklace, dark-colored jacket with a hood, dark-colored hat and dark-colored shirt with light blue lettering during the incident.

He was last seen fleeing eastbound on Market Street, authorities said.

Police say the suspect is known to frequently visit Broad Street and Market Street, Broad Street and Branford Place and the 7-Eleven convenience on Broad Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

