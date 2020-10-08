KNOW HIM? Surveillance Tapes Show Masked, Violent Newark Robber Threatening Workers

Newark police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say threatened to hurt workers with a knife during a robbery last weekend.

The man pictured tried leaving a store on the 100 block of 7th Avenue with items hidden under his clothes last Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The man "used physical force" against employees while threatening them with a knife, Ambrose said.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, medium build, approximately six feet tall, with dark clothing and a white mask on his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695- 8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.