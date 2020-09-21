Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
KNOW HIM? Police Seek Man Wanted In Newark Road Rage Incident

Cecilia Levine
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying this man wanted in connection with an apparent road rage incident, captured on surveillance tapes.
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying this man wanted in connection with an apparent road rage incident, captured on surveillance tapes. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with an apparent road rage incident.

Police responding to Rome Street and Wilson Avenue around 8 p.m., Sept. 2 for a fight found a male driver and a female passenger saying they were assaulted by two men during a quarrel with people in another car, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose reports.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

The suspects were in a black 2001 Ford van.

One man was described as 5 feet and 7 inches, around 150 pounds, wearing glasses, a light blue shirt and jeans.

Another suspect is the same heigh, tall, heavyset and was wearing an orange construction shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the male pictured above is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

